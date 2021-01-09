The Hurricanes placed Forsling on waivers Friday, TSN.ca reports.
The 24-year-old Forsling has a decent amount of NHL experience under his belt, having played in 122 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks (2016-2019). Assuming he clears waivers, there's still a chance he could see some time in the NHL this year as an injury replacement.
