Forsling received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

This move comes as no surprise, as Carolina wouldn't have traded for Forsling just a day earlier if the team didn't intend to sign him. The 23-year-old Swede has 27 points in 122 career NHL appearances with Chicago, and his underwhelming fantasy stock doesn't change much with his new club.