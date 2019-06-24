Forsling was traded to the Hurricanes along with Anton Forsberg in exchange for Calvin de Haan and Aleksi Saarela on Monday.

Forsling notched three goals and nine points across 43 NHL contests but struggled to carve out a regular role on Chicago's blue line. He's a restricted free agent this offseason, but with plenty of cap space to work with, Carolina should re-sign him with no issue. Expect the 23-year-old Swede to slot in as a bottom-pair defenseman next season.