Forsling signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Forsling played the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Charlotte, recording eight goals and 26 points in 57 appearances. He last played at the NHL level with the Blackhawks in 2018-19, posting nine points in 43 games. Forsling will likely begin next season in the minors, but the 24-year-old defenseman could be an injury replacement should the Hurricanes' blue-line depth take a hit.