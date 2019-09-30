Forsling was waived by the Hurricanes for the purpose of reassignment Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Forsling was traded to the Hurricanes from Chicago in June, and he'll start the season with AHL Charlotte if he clears waivers. He was a long shot to make the NHL roster since the Canes acquired left-handed defensemen Joel Edmundson via trade and Jake Gardiner (undisclosed) via free agency.