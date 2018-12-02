Fleury (concussion) was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.

Fleury has missed the last three games, but he could be back in the lineup Sunday versus the Kings. However, he's served as a healthy scratch often this season and that could be the case again. Regardless, the 22-year-old's fantasy potential is minimal with just nine points and 91 shots on goal in 75 career NHL games.