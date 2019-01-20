Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Ascends to big stage
The Hurricanes recalled Fleury from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Carolina has allowed 10 goals in the last two games, so the Hurricanes are hoping Fleury's presence can help shore up the blue line. It's still unclear if he'll immediately fill into the Canes' defensive rotation for Sunday's game versus the Oilers.
