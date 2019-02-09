Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Back in minor league
Fleury returned to AHL Charlotte on Saturday.
Fleury's already been called up to the NHL three times, so expect him to be the preferred option to skip back to the big stage when injuries threaten the Hurricanes on the blue line.
