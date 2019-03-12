The Hurricanes summoned Fleury from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.

The seventh-overall pick in 2014 has yet to find permanent footing at the top level, with Tuesday's promotion marking the fifth time since Jan. 4. In terms of fantasy, the 22-year-old blueliner doesn't figure to provide much upside while at the top level after notching just five points over 23 games with the Checkers this season and only eight points (all assists) over 67 contests with the Hurricanes last year.