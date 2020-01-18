Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Called in as injury replacement
Fleury suited up for Friday's game against the Ducks after serving as a healthy scratch for the previous four games, delivering three hits and one shot on goal.
Fleury has been in and out of the lineup all season as the Canes' seventh defenseman, but that looks to have changed now that Dougie Hamilton has been sidelined with a fractured fibula. With the team's top blueliner on the shelf for the foreseeable future, Fleury should start to see more regular ice time in the coming weeks. That said, he still only has five points through 25 games this season, so an offensive outburst is likely not in the making here.
