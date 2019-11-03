Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Can't crack lineup
Fleury served as a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game Saturday against the Devils.
The writing was on the wall for Fleury back in mid-October, when he played just 5:59 against the Ducks on Oct. 18, then just 1:30 -- yes, you read that right, a minute and a half -- against the Blue Jackets on Oct. 24. Since then, with the return of Trevor van Riemsdyk to the lineup following a shoulder injury, Fleury has been the odd man out on the Cane's blue line. His fantasy value is essentially zero until further notice.
