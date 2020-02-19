Fleury was injured in Tuesday's game against the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fleury fell awkwardly in the neutral zone after receiving a hit, and he ultimately exited the game. Sara Civian of The Athletic reports that an update on Fleury's status should be available Wednesday. If the defenseman isn't ready for Friday's contest against the Rangers, the Hurricanes will likely be forced to call up a blueliner from AHL Charlotte.