Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Collects first NHL points
Fleury recorded two assists and a blocked shot with a plus-3 rating through 13:21 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto.
Despite these being the first two points of Fleury's career, he has settled into a third-pairing role for Carolina and posted a respectable 52.1 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five. The 2014 first-round pick isn't going to climb the depth chart any time soon, but Fleury does own excellent skating ability and the size (6-foot-3, 221 pounds) to develop into a solid shut-down type down the road. His offensive upside will probably remain capped at the highest level, though.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Somewhat active in NHL debut•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Lands roster spot with Canes•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Reassigned to AHL Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Returns from lower body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Expects to participate in training camp•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Suffers injury Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...