Fleury recorded two assists and a blocked shot with a plus-3 rating through 13:21 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Despite these being the first two points of Fleury's career, he has settled into a third-pairing role for Carolina and posted a respectable 52.1 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five. The 2014 first-round pick isn't going to climb the depth chart any time soon, but Fleury does own excellent skating ability and the size (6-foot-3, 221 pounds) to develop into a solid shut-down type down the road. His offensive upside will probably remain capped at the highest level, though.