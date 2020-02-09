Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Contributes goal in comeback push
Fleury tallied a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Fleury's marker at 10:48 of the third period tied the game at four. The defenseman has done well in a limited role lately, with a goal and three assists over his last six games. He's up to a career-high nine points in 32 contests this season. Despite the good run lately, the 23-year-old isn't likely to help fantasy owners much.
