Fleury scored a goal on four shots, adding one block and one hit, in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas.

Fleury unleashed a quick-one timer from the point that found its way through traffic, giving the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with 6:56 left in the second period. It was the first point in 32 games this season for the 24-year-old, who potted four goals and 10 assists in 45 contests a year ago.