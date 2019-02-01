Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Demoted to minors
Fleury was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Fleury was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday and now returns to the minors a little over 24 hours later. The transactions were likely completed to get Fleury exposure in the majors with the All-Star break now in the rearview mirror. Fleury has four points over 13 games with AHL Charlotte this season.
