Fleury was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday following the team's clash with Vancouver.

With the team opting to carry seven defensemen for against the Canucks, Fleury logged a mere 8:10 of ice time, but still managed to register two shots, two blocks and a plus-2 rating. Since the team will be off due to the All-Star break and bye week, the blueliner was sent down to the minors in order to continue logging some play time. Don't be surprised to see Fleury recalled ahead of the club's Feb. 1 matchup with Vegas.