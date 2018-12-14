Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Done for the night
Fleury (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Canadiens and will not return, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fleury left the game after having logged just 6:48 of ice time. He was making just his second appearance since returning from a concussion. While the injury is obviously an unfortunate development in Fleury's season, the 22-year-old is by and large an irrelevant player in fantasy when you consider he's tallied just nine assists in the first 76 games of his NHL career.
