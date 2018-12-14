Fleury (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Canadiens and will not return, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fleury left the game after having logged just 6:48 of ice time. He was making just his second appearance since returning from a concussion. While the injury is obviously an unfortunate development in Fleury's season, the 22-year-old is by and large an irrelevant player in fantasy when you consider he's tallied just nine assists in the first 76 games of his NHL career.