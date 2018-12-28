Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Doubtful Saturday
Fleury (concussion) took part in Friday's practice, but is not expected to suit up versus the Devils on Saturday, per Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.
Fleury hasn't exactly been a mainstay in the lineup even when healthy, so his absence may fly under the radar of most fantasy owners. Even once cleared to play, the defenseman will have a hard time getting onto the ice, which limits his fantasy value.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Unavailable against Capitals•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Out again Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Will miss Thursday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Will watch from press box•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Won't play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...