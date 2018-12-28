Fleury (concussion) took part in Friday's practice, but is not expected to suit up versus the Devils on Saturday, per Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.

Fleury hasn't exactly been a mainstay in the lineup even when healthy, so his absence may fly under the radar of most fantasy owners. Even once cleared to play, the defenseman will have a hard time getting onto the ice, which limits his fantasy value.

