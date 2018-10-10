Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Finally cracks lineup
Fleury saw his first game action of the season Tuesday against the Canucks, skating 15:16 with one shot on goal and a plus-2 rating.
Fleury registered just eight points in 67 games last season, so the 21-year-old remains a work in progress. For the time being, he'll likely continue to platoon with Trevor van Riemsdyk and Calvin de Haan for a spot on the team's third defensive pairing.
