Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Finally finds twine
Fleury scored his first NHL goal in a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
In his 96th career game, the 23-year-old finally put a puck in the net. Fleury's up to three points and 14 shots on goal in nine games this season, but he also skated only 5:59 in the game, as the return of Trevor van Riemsdyk allowed coach Rod Brind'Amour to go with seven defensemen. Fleury entered the night averaging 12:53 per game.
