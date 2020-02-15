Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Garners helper
Fleury provided an assist and four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Fleury had the primary assist on Nino Niederreiter's opening tally in the first period. Half of Fleury's 10 points this season have come in the last eight games. He's added 35 hits, 44 shots on goal and 33 blocked shots through 34 games in a mostly limited role on the third pairing.
