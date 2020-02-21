Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Good to go
Fleury (undisclosed) is expected to play Friday against the Rangers.
Fleury exited Tuesday's win over Nashville with an undisclosed issue, but whatever forced him from that contest evidently wasn't overly serious. He'll slot into his usual role skating on the Hurricanes' bottom pairing for Friday's contest.
