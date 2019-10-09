Fleury collected two assists while adding a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The points were the first of the season for the 23-year-old. Fleury had just nine points, all helpers, in 87 career NHL games coming into this year, but with the Carolina offense firing on all cylinders right now, even a depth defenseman like Fleury can get in on the action now and then.