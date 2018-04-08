Fleury was demoted to AHL Charlotte on Sunday, per the official TSN transaction log.

Although Fleury played in the NHL for nearly the entire 2017-18 season, logging eight assists in 66 games, he'll head down to the minors to participate in the Calder Cup. The move was likely to ensure Fleury more playing time as he continues to develop his game, and he should be on Carolina's roster when 2018-19 rolls around.