Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Heads to Charlotte
Fleury was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
This shouldn't be viewed as your typical demotion since the Hurricanes don't play again until Saturday (against Colorado). Still, Fleury has only drawn into one of a possible seven games to start the 2018-19 campaign. The second-year defenseman skated to a plus-2 rating and blocked a shot in a 5-3 home win over the Canucks in his season debut.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Finally cracks lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Headed to Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sits in press box•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Posting modest numbers in quiet rookie season•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Headed back to Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...