Fleury was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

This shouldn't be viewed as your typical demotion since the Hurricanes don't play again until Saturday (against Colorado). Still, Fleury has only drawn into one of a possible seven games to start the 2018-19 campaign. The second-year defenseman skated to a plus-2 rating and blocked a shot in a 5-3 home win over the Canucks in his season debut.