Fleury skated just 7:18 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

The good news is, this was Fleury's third consecutive game in the lineup after sitting out a five-game stretch as a healthy scratch. However, he still doesn't see much ice time when he does play, and his offense is almost non-existent, with just four points in 16 games this season. It's hard to think of any fantasy format where we would recommend him right now.