Fleury is on the Hurricanes' roster to start the season, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

Fleury is somewhat of a late arrival to the NHL after being drafted seventh overall in the 2014 Entry Draft, but it appears his time has finally come. After four seasons of junior hockey with Red Deer in the WHL, Fleury moved up to the AHL last season, where he scored 26 points ( seven goals, 19 assists) in 69 games for the Charlotte Checkers. He is expected to line up as the Canes' sixth defenseman this season, which currently limits his fantasy value to deeper formats only.