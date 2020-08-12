Fleury scored a goal on two shots while adding four hits and three blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of their opening-round series.

Fleury scored his first career NHL playoff goal when his long point shot through traffic found the net and tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period. The 24-year-old had four goals and 14 assists during the regular season, his third year in the NHL.