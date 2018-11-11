Fleury, skating in just his third game of the season, notched an assist in 14:30 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Fleury, who skated in 67 games last season and finished with just eight points, has frequently been a healthy scratch this season as the Canes' offseason acquisitions of Dougie Hamilton and Calvin de Haan have made it tougher for the 22-year-old defender to work his way into the lineup. While it was nice to see the 22-year-old blueliner finally crack the scoresheet, the Canes will have to start utilizing him more regularly before we can start recommending him for fantasy purposes.