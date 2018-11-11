Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Notches first goal of season
Fleury, skating in just his third game of the season, notched an assist in 14:30 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
Fleury, who skated in 67 games last season and finished with just eight points, has frequently been a healthy scratch this season as the Canes' offseason acquisitions of Dougie Hamilton and Calvin de Haan have made it tougher for the 22-year-old defender to work his way into the lineup. While it was nice to see the 22-year-old blueliner finally crack the scoresheet, the Canes will have to start utilizing him more regularly before we can start recommending him for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Promoted to top level•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Heads to Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Finally cracks lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Headed to Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sits in press box•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Posting modest numbers in quiet rookie season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...