Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Notches helper Thursday
Fleury picked up an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
The 23-year-old defenseman has three helpers in his last five outings. Fleury is up to eight points in 31 contests this season, which matches his career-best output from 2017-18. The seventh-overall pick from 2014 has yet to make a big impact in the NHL -- fantasy owners need not rush to add the blueliner anytime soon.
