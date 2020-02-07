Fleury picked up an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

The 23-year-old defenseman has three helpers in his last five outings. Fleury is up to eight points in 31 contests this season, which matches his career-best output from 2017-18. The seventh-overall pick from 2014 has yet to make a big impact in the NHL -- fantasy owners need not rush to add the blueliner anytime soon.