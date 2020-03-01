Fleury scored his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Perhaps more importantly, Saturday was also Fleury's 17th consecutive game in the lineup -- a far cry from earlier in the season when he was sitting out long stretches as a healthy scratch. He's also seen a jump in his ice time as well, averaging roughly 17 minutes per game in his last eight contests, including a season-high 21:14 Saturday against the Habs. He's not a viable fantasy option yet, but he's finally seeing regular minutes, which is a step in the right direction.