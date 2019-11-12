Fleury scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 8-2 victory over the Senators.

Fleury was the beneficiary of a fortunate bounce on his goal, sending a centering pass across the slot that deflected in off the stick of an Ottawa defenseman. It was his second goal in the last four games after being held one through his first eight games. The 23-year-old has been a healthy scratch on several occasions and has seen his ice time fluctuate when he does crack the lineup.