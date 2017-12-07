Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Offensive expectations remain low
Fleury extended his current pointless drought to seven games in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Canucks.
The bad news is, Fleury has just four points in 25 games this season. The good news is, he's still a rookie, so expectations remain low. He should continue to see a decent amount of ice time (currently averaging just under 17 minutes per game) while the Canes' coaching staff monitors his development. In the meantime, he doesn't really belong on fantasy rosters outside of very deep formats.
