Fleury has been averaging 18:00 in ice time through five games in November, compared to just 13:43 the previous month.

With a grand total of three assists on the season, Fleury still has not hit the scoresheet with any regularity, but it's nice to see his on-ice responsibilities are increasing. In fact, his offensive zone start percentage is currently 64.2, which ranks him near the top of the list among NHL defensemen. With his minutes on the rise, and given the amount of time he spends in the opposing team's zone, the points should soon follow.