Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: On-ice responsibilities on the rise
Fleury has been averaging 18:00 in ice time through five games in November, compared to just 13:43 the previous month.
With a grand total of three assists on the season, Fleury still has not hit the scoresheet with any regularity, but it's nice to see his on-ice responsibilities are increasing. In fact, his offensive zone start percentage is currently 64.2, which ranks him near the top of the list among NHL defensemen. With his minutes on the rise, and given the amount of time he spends in the opposing team's zone, the points should soon follow.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Collects first NHL points•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Somewhat active in NHL debut•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Lands roster spot with Canes•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Reassigned to AHL Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Returns from lower body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Expects to participate in training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...