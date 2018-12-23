Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Out again Sunday
Fleury (upper body) will not play in Sunday's game against Boston.
Fleury has now missed 11 of the last 13 games for Carolina, dealing with multiple injuries and some healthy scratches along the way. The second-year blueliner has one assist in 10 games this season, so this shouldn't affect too many fantasy owners.
