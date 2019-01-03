Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Out again Thursday
Fleury (concussion) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Flyers.
Fleury last took the ice Dec. 13 against Montreal and there is no clear return date in sight for him. Even when the blueliner does return, his nine career assists over 77 games doesn't make him the most intriguing option from a fantasy standpoint.
