Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Posting modest numbers in quiet rookie season
Fleury has a single assist in his last 16 games since the start of January, and he's been a healthy scratch five times over that stretch.
Now with just six assists in 47 games this season, the 21-year-old Fleury is obviously not posting the same eye-popping offensive numbers he did in the WHL (26 goals and 89 assists over his last three seasons with the Red Deer Rebels), but that's par for the course for his first full year in the NHL. He's adjusting to life in the big leagues and the Canes, wisely enough, are bringing him along slowly. Give him another season or two, and Fleury will be a top-four blueliner who sees plenty of minutes, especially on the power play. As far as offensive potential, a 30-point season is a reasonable expectation once he hits his stride. Until then, be patient and stash him away on your keeper league bench -- you won't be sorry you did.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Headed back to Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Watching too many games from press box•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Offensive expectations remain low•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: On-ice responsibilities on the rise•
-
Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Collects first NHL points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...