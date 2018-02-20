Fleury has a single assist in his last 16 games since the start of January, and he's been a healthy scratch five times over that stretch.

Now with just six assists in 47 games this season, the 21-year-old Fleury is obviously not posting the same eye-popping offensive numbers he did in the WHL (26 goals and 89 assists over his last three seasons with the Red Deer Rebels), but that's par for the course for his first full year in the NHL. He's adjusting to life in the big leagues and the Canes, wisely enough, are bringing him along slowly. Give him another season or two, and Fleury will be a top-four blueliner who sees plenty of minutes, especially on the power play. As far as offensive potential, a 30-point season is a reasonable expectation once he hits his stride. Until then, be patient and stash him away on your keeper league bench -- you won't be sorry you did.