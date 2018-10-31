Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Promoted to top level
The Hurricanes recalled Fleury from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes only had six defensemen on their roster prior to Fleury's promotion, so he'll round out the team's blue-line depth for the foreseeable future. The 2014 first-round pick has tallied one assist in four AHL appearances this season.
