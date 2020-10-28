Fleury signed a two-year contract extension with Carolina worth $2.6 million Tuesday.

The young defensemen posted career highs in goals (four) and points (14) across 45 contests last season. Fleury also piled up 48 blocked shots and 45 hits, providing some well-rounded - albeit modest - secondary production behind Dougie Hamilton and Jaccob Slavin on the back end. Those in the deepest of leagues may want to take a peek at the Saskatchewan native in the late rounds of next season's fantasy drafts.