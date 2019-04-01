Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Recalled from minors
Fleury was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Monday.
With Calvin de Haan (upper body) heading back to Carolina for further evaluation, Fleury will slot into the lineup for Tuesday's road matchup with Toronto. The 22-year-old appeared in 17 games for the Canes this season, in which he tallied one helper, 15 shots and a plus-5 rating while averaging a mere 12:52 of ice time. Considering the team has just three regular-season games remaining, the defender will likely stick with the club heading into the playoffs.
