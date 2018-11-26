Fleury (concussion) had yet to be cleared from the concussion protocol and figures to be sidelined versus Montreal on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Fleury figures to miss his second consecutive outing due to his concussion with little indication of when he might be ready to return. In his limited eight appearances this season, the blueliner tallied one helper, five shots and 14 hits while averaging a mere 14:09 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, Fleury will likely struggle to secure a consistent spot in the lineup.