The Hurricanes reassigned Fleury to AHL Charlotte on Friday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Hurricanes' season came to an end when they were swept by the Bruins in the Eastern Conference finals Thursday, so Fleury will head to the minors to try and help the Checkers advance to the Calder Cup Finals. The 2014 first-round pick only notched one assist in 20 appearances with the big club this season, and will likely once again be deployed sparingly in 2019-20 as Carolina's seventh defenseman.