Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Returned to AHL
The Hurricanes sent Fleury back to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Fleury was with the Hurricanes on emergency conditions, so he will head back down with Calvin De Haan (eye) back in action against the Lightning. Until he can find a permanent spot on the top club, the 22-year-old blueliner shouldn't garner much consideration from a fantasy standpoint.
