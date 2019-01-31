The Hurricanes recalled Fleury from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

Although Fleury has yet to bust through as an offensive threat at the top level, the 22-year-old blueliner at least has a modest four points through 13 games with AHL Charlotte this season. With the All-Star break out of the way, Fleury should be a candidate to draw in for the Hurricanes moving forward. However, he has averaged just 7:24 of ice time in his last three games played with the big club.