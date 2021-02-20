Fleury was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game Friday against the Blackhawks.

Fleury's demotion to the press box should not come as a surprise to anyone, as the 24-year old blueliner saw his ice time dip to a season-low 11:15 his last time out (Feb. 13 against the Stars), and after 12 games still had not collected a point. For now, Fleury's spot has been assumed by rookie Jake Bean, who has three assists over his past three games. Put Fleury on your fantasy bench immediately, or drop him outright if you can find a suitable replacement on your league's wire.