Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Secures one-year deal
Fleury inked a one-year, $850,000 contract with Carolina on Tuesday.
The fact that Fleury's deal is one-way means the youngster will finally get his shot to be a regular in the lineup this season. Whether the Saskatchewan native can secure consistent minutes remains to be seen, but the departure of Calvin de Haan at least opens the door.
