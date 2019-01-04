Fleury (concussion) was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.

Since it wasn't a conditioning assignment for Fleury, he must have been cleared prior to being sent down. Prior to his stint on IR, the defenseman played in just two of the Canes' eight contest and was likely bound for the minors anyway. Don't be surprised to see the youngster back in Carolina once he gets a few games under his belt.

