Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Hurricanes assigned Fleury to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
The Hurricanes' next game isn't until Tuesday against the Senators due to the upcoming all-star break, so Fleury will head to the minors to continue playing while the big club is on hiatus. The 21-year-old blueliner has tallied six assists in 38 contests with Carolina this campaign.
