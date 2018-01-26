The Hurricanes assigned Fleury to AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

The Hurricanes' next game isn't until Tuesday against the Senators due to the upcoming all-star break, so Fleury will head to the minors to continue playing while the big club is on hiatus. The 21-year-old blueliner has tallied six assists in 38 contests with Carolina this campaign.

